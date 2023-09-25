Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Force Behind the Work- Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- Amy F.

    RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by MATTHEW SHARMAN 

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity workforce with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This article is with Amy F., a former toxic material handler lead with various roles within BGCA. Her experience in chemical and conventional weapons is impressive, as is her resilience in recovering from an autoimmune disorder that was near fatal.

    The Blue Grass Chemical Activity supported the delivery of chemical munitions to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction. It was also responsible for safely and securely storing the chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot. BGCAPP destroyed the last chemical weapon in storage at BGCA on July 7, 2023. On August 9, 2023, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons verified that no chemical munitions remain in storage at BGCA.

