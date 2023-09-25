BAMC seeks volunteers to help support healthcare mission

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 – Brooke Army Medical Center is seeking volunteers to support its healthcare mission.



“Volunteers play an integral part in the hospital’s care mission,” said Michael Dulevitz, chief, Office of Volunteer Services. “Volunteers serve in various capacities throughout the organization including shuttling patients to and from the parking lot, working the information desks, and helping in the clinics and on the wards.



“Each volunteer has a specific purpose and function as they work various shifts, performing specific duties that augment the active duty and civil service employees who work here,” Dulevitz added. “We have volunteers across the breadth of the BAMC campus to include Camp Bullis and our community-based medical homes.”



BAMC’s Volunteer Program has been active for more than 28 years.

“Many of our current volunteers are retired professionals who want to continue to serve,” Dulevitz said. “Some of our volunteers have been serving at BAMC for over 20 years.”



Rafael and Zoila Rios are a married couple who retired from active duty and federal employment, but still have a passion for giving back to the military community. They began volunteering at BAMC in 2017 and have served a combined 2,150 hours.



“Volunteering in a hospital is a rewarding experience for our family,” Zoila Rios said. “It provides different ways of spending time together, learning new skills, and making new friends. It also deepened our shared values of service and compassion.”



“Volunteering in a hospital is a way to stay active and engaged in the community after retirement; it helps us not to feel isolated and lonely, especially during the pandemic, and provides a sense of purpose,” she added.



Paula Davidson, volunteer coordinator for the Burn Intensive Care Unit, agrees.



“I volunteer at BAMC because no matter where you go here, you feel like you are a part of something amazing,” she said. “You make a difference to every person you meet, and you have worth and are part of a team that saves lives. No matter what your background, what is going on in your life, or even what is going on in the world, within the walls of BAMC, miracles happen.”



Davidson began volunteering in 2014 and has served more than 1,700 hours at BAMC.



“I am so very lucky to be a part of that,” Davidson added. “I get to help, support and be there for people on what could be considered one of the worst days of their lives. I get to do my small part in giving them comfort as they navigate the path that lies ahead. I am a part of that team, and that is the best feeling in the world.”



Dulevitz stressed that those who want to volunteer should not take their commitment lightly. “We ask for a year’s commitment and at least one four-hour shift per week.”



“Our BAMC volunteers are force multipliers who provide a valuable resource that augments our staff with a tremendous level of expertise,” said BAMC Commander Army Col. Mark Stackle. “Our staff and patients benefit greatly from our volunteers and the care and compassion they provide.”



"I am truly grateful for the gift of service that our volunteers provide,” he added. “My sincere thanks to all of our volunteers for being a part of Team BAMC.”



For information on becoming a BAMC volunteer, call Jennifer Slack at 210-916-5388 or Michael Dulevitz at 210-916-5381.

