Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC volunteer brings morning cheer to staff members

    BAMC volunteer brings morning cheer to staff members

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2021

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    John Scanlon greets staff members as they arrive at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021. Scanlon, an Air Force retiree, has been volunteering at BAMC since 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 10:39
    Photo ID: 7004188
    VIRIN: 211118-A-HZ730-1005
    Resolution: 6539x4364
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC volunteer brings morning cheer to staff members, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BAMC volunteer spreads kindness through service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT