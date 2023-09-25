21-Gun Salute on Ford Island



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM –The Japanese Ship Kashima (TV-3508) and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will exchange honors on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Beginning at approximately 8:05 a.m., the JS Kashima will fire a 21-gun salute in honor of our nation in the vicinity of Hospital Point. JBPHH will return honors by firing a 21 gun-salute from the ceremonial battery on the southwest side of Ford Island. One round will be fired every five seconds from each position. Personnel on the installation and the areas surrounding the waterfront may hear cannon fire from the 40-mm saluting battery on Ford Island.



The military gun salute is a centuries old practice for rendering honors, and U.S. Navy regulations first prescribed the specific manner for rendering salutes in 1818. The 21-gun salute became the highest honor a nation rendered. Varying customs among the maritime powers led to confusion in saluting and return of salutes. Great Britain, the world's preeminent sea power in the 18th and 19th centuries, compelled weaker nations to salute first, and for a time monarchies received more guns than did republics. Eventually, by agreement, the international salute was established at 21 guns, although the United States did not agree on this procedure until August 1875. Today, visiting foreign ships often initiate the salute in honor of the country visited.



JS Kashima is a training ship of the Japan Self-Defense Force, commissioned in 1995. It is the third Japanese ship named for the Shinto shrine in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture.

