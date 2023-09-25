MacDill’s IRO projects positivity through paint

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—The mission of MacDill’s Integrated Resiliency Office is to build physical, social and spiritual resiliency through collaboration with helping agencies and coordinated activities.



With the goal of helping Airmen and their families achieve a balance of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, the IRO frequently provides pick-me-ups and hosts events to spread morale across the installation.



To spread positivity and boost morale following Hurricane Idalia, the IRO distributed several painted rocks with simple messages to uplift members of Team MacDill.



Leading the charge was Lisa Williams, IRO violence prevention integrator. She estimates the painting process took 12 hours, and was conducted during the hurricane evacuation.



With an installation evacuation order in place, Williams utilized her time to connect with her sister while pursuing the painted rock project.



“During the evacuation for Hurricane Idalia, my sister and I found solace in painting rocks together,” said Williams. It was a moment of respite that allowed us to channel our energy into spreading positivity through art.”



Williams and other volunteers from across the installation took on the task of dispersing the painted rocks around the base for fellow personnel to discover.



“The painted rocks help to promote positive psychology by giving people a chance to share a small moment of joy when they stumble across them,” said an anonymous military spouse. “And as an added bonus, using the Quick Response (QR) code attached to the rock you can enter into a contest for a gift card.”



In total, Williams has distributed as many as 400 rocks in previous years and requests that if you happen to move any of the rocks to another location, please refrain from placing them in the grass. Instead, make sure to put them in an accessible location for others to easily spot and appreciate.



"I like to paint rocks because it brings me joy to imagine someone stumbling upon them during their day, having their mood lifted by the unexpected burst of color and positivity," said Williams.



To learn more please visit https://www.macdill.af.mil/Units/Integrated-Resilience

Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 Story ID: 454926 Location: TAMPA, FL, US MacDill's IRO projects positivity through paint, by A1C Sterling Sutton