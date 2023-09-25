Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill’s IRO projects positivity through paint [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill’s IRO projects positivity through paint

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The MacDill Integrated Resiliency Office distributes painted rocks at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. on Sept. 24, 2023, to spread positivity and boost morale. The mission of the IRO is to build physical, social and spiritual resiliency through collaboration with helping agencies and coordinated activities. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 15:00
    MacDill's IRO projects positivity through paint
