40th Surface Line Week Kicks Off in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) kicked off the 40th Surface Line Week (SLW) Pacific competition at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 2.



The two-week competition highlights professional and athletic skills while enhancing Surface Warfare culture, connectedness, and team building among the Surface Force. About 2,000 Sailors, Marines and Department of the Navy civilians are expected to participate.



“Surface Line Week provides an excellent opportunity for members of the Surface Force to display their leadership and professional skills while building camaraderie across the waterfront,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Steiner, SLW coordinator.



Surface Line Week consists of 15 athletic, nine professional, and two additional events, such as Damage Control Olympics, Marksmanship, Navigation Olympics, and Shiphandling. Activities culminate with an awards ceremony, Friday, October 13.



Participants are active duty, regularly assigned Navy Reserve or other military personnel and government civilians formally attached to a unit assigned to the Surface Force. Commands earn points as they compete in the different events to determine large, medium and small unit winners.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



