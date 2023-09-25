Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) 2023 - United to End Violence

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 2, 2023) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The 2023 DVAM campaign is designed to promote the idea that preventing domestic abuse is a shared community responsibility that starts with a message of support for victims. This campaign introduces simple but safe and effective ways for family, friends and concerned community members to help individuals who are at risk for domestic abuse during a time of heightened isolation.



Getting help for an abusive relationship is difficult, especially during a global crisis. The public health measures designed to slow coronavirus disease have created conditions that may contribute to domestic abuse. Stay-at-home orders may increase risk factors for victims by keeping them in quarantine with their abuser and may cut them off from friends, relatives and safe havens.



This year’s campaign is focused on informing family and friends of victims about how they can help, and reminding victims that assistance is always available.



KEY MESSAGES:

• When it comes to domestic abuse, everyone’s situation is different – it can happen to anyone and is not their fault. Whatever the circumstances, a call to your installation’s Family Advocacy Program or Military OneSource can link you to resources and support.

• Preventing abuse starts with promoting an understanding of what safe and healthy relationships look like, and providing ways for individuals to take steps such as setting boundaries and seeking help in stressful times, and knowing what support is available.

• FAP is committed to supporting service members and their families impacted by domestic abuse through victim advocacy and crisis intervention. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, and you are not sure what to do, make a call to one of the Family Advocacy Counselors on your installation (624-4291/095 56-4291).

• If you are concerned about your safety and need immediate support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or a live chat with an advocate at thehotline.org.

• If a friend or family member is experiencing domestic abuse, do not pressure them to leave. Instead, tell them you are there for them and that you can help them plan for their safety or seek outside support when they are ready. Ask them how they prefer to stay in touch and support and believe them.

• In times of increased isolation, make yourself available for scheduled check-ins with loved ones who may feel unsafe at home ─ whether it be by phone, text or social media ─ so you will know if they’re OK or if you need to call for help.



Your Family Advocacy Program, Command, and all agencies of NAS Sigonella are here to support you. If you, or someone you know is at risk, reach out to your local Family Advocacy Program (624-4291/095 56-4291), the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-342-9647), or the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (1-800-799-7233).



To learn more, visit: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/familyrelationships/relationships/domestic-abuse-help, https://ncadv.org/ or https://www.thehotline.org/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:27 Story ID: 454802 Location: IT Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) 2023 - United to End Violence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.