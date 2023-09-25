Montezuma, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (September 30, 2023) A Montezuma, Georgia native and 2017 graduate of Macon County High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Seaman Dè’Tahj Hubbard is a Yeoman, also known as a YN. According to YNSN Hubbard, Yeomen are responsible for personally assisting other Sailors with correspondences, awards, and evals. They also maintain the plan of the day and keep account of all personnel in the command.



“I chose my rate because, when I was in bootcamp, I was Head Yeoman,” said Hubbard. “I love helping and connecting with people.”



Hubbard joined the Navy in November 2021. He said his family was very supportive towards his decision to enlist in the military and that they believed the Navy would be a great experience for him.



“I wasn’t doing anything with my life at that moment,” Hubbard said. “I wanted a new start. I decided to join the Navy, so I could have a second chance at life.”



Rafael Peralta is his first duty station, and he’s been serving in this command since June 2022.



While being in the Navy, Hubbard said he intends to learn as much as he can while he is in. He explained that he wishes to use the resources and skills he’s learned in the Navy to build a life for himself. Hubbard has met many people aboard Rafael Peralta that have helped him with his career, most notably his mentor, Yeoman 1st Class Brandon Ramsdell.



“My mentor, YN1 Ramsdell, has set the standard very high for being a Yeoman; he dedicates himself fully to his job,” Hubbard exclaimed. “I hope that one day I could reach that standard and make him proud.”



Through his job, Hubbard expressed that he has seen and enjoyed many different cultures and experiences. He has made port visits to Japan, Thailand, Guam, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea.



“I like getting to try new foods, exploring new places, and even interact with animals I couldn’t normally interact with in the states,” Hubbard said. “Like I got to pet elephants in Thailand.”



Hubbard believes in maintaining a positive outlook on life. When he’s not working, he makes sure to find some time to work out in the gym or play cards with friends.



“I hope to inspire people by showing them that, by never giving up and keeping a positive attitude, you can do whatever you want to do in life,” Hubbard said.



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

