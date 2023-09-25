Montezuma, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

230930-N-CV021-1389 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept 30, 2023) Yeoman Seaman Dè’Tahj Hubbard, from Montezuma, Georgia, works in the administration office aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Sept. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|09.30.2023
|10.02.2023 01:42
|8052448
|230930-N-CV021-1389
|5971x3981
|1.03 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|MONTEZUMA, GA, US
|1
|0
