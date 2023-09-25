230930-N-CV021-1389 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept 30, 2023) Yeoman Seaman Dè’Tahj Hubbard, from Montezuma, Georgia, works in the administration office aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Sept. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 01:42 Photo ID: 8052448 VIRIN: 230930-N-CV021-1389 Resolution: 5971x3981 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: MONTEZUMA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montezuma, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.