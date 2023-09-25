Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montezuma, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230930-N-CV021-1389 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept 30, 2023) Yeoman Seaman Dè’Tahj Hubbard, from Montezuma, Georgia, works in the administration office aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Sept. 30. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 01:42
    Photo ID: 8052448
    VIRIN: 230930-N-CV021-1389
    Resolution: 5971x3981
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: MONTEZUMA, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montezuma, Georgia Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    US 7th Fleet
    US Sailor
    US Navy
    USS Rafael Peralta

