IKE Chief Pinning

Sailors aboard the Nimitz class Aircraft Carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducted a pinning ceremony for the strike group’s newest chief petty officers Sept. 29, in the ship’s hangar bay.

Twenty-nine chiefs were pinned during the ceremony, representing IKE’s crew, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2.

“Today we celebrate the dawn of your new naval life and the accomplishment and recognition for which you deserve. No one knows better than you that this won’t be easy,” said Force Master Chief Jimmy Hailey III, Naval Air Forces Atlantic force master chief and guest speaker during the event. “Remember, what got you here won’t always get you there. Never, ever, forget where you came from. We should always reflect back.”

The pinning ceremony signaled a culmination of a highly-focused six-week chief petty officer induction season, designed to challenge the selected chiefs and train them how to be effective chief petty officers, drawing on 130 years of expertise and heritage.

“Well done all 29 of you, you’ve earned it, we talked last night you heard my words,” said Capt. Christopher Hill, IKE’s commanding officer. “I’m honored to be a part of the strike group and the best damn ship in the Navy with you.”

During the season, the selected chiefs also engaged in team-building activities, such as the Run with the Chiefs 5k, and a week-long volunteer restoration project aboard the decommissioned battleship, the USS Wisconsin.

“It was great to get out there with all the other [selected chiefs] and help out aboard the Wisconsin,” said Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Taneiqua Breiner, one of the newly-pinned chiefs. “We really learned a lot about our shared Navy heritage, and had fun while doing it. It was a great opportunity to get to know each other as well as do something impactful for the community.”

Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior, flexible and tailorable combat capability to the national command authority to maintain maritime stability and security, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

In his address, Force Master Chief Hailey gave a charge. “To all of you and all the chiefs here in the chief’s mess. As the IKE Strike Group prepares for deployment, I can think of no better time to be a leader in our Navy.“

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 08:03 Story ID: 454770 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 42 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IKE Chief Pinning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.