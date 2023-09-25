Hiring efficiency process adopted to meet personnel demand, support warfighter

Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO (Sept. 27, 2023) Amy Pan, Clinical Research Analyst candidate checks-in for...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | SAN DIEGO (Sept. 27, 2023) Amy Pan, Clinical Research Analyst candidate checks-in for Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) inaugural Rapid Onboarding Event (ROE), Sept. 27-28. The aim of the ROE is to process Conditions of Employment (COE) with greater efficiency. “When I was asked to attend this event, my internal response was when and where,” said Pan. “I was ready to get in my car that same day because it was refreshing to see an organization taking the hiring process as seriously as NMCSD is doing. I am aware of the institutional research powerhouse that NMCSD is and I’m ready to do my part to meet the mission of supporting warfighters and families.” The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) hosted its inaugural Rapid Onboarding Event (ROE) with the goal of processing Conditions of Employment (COE) with greater efficiency, Sept. 27-28.



A fundamental step in the hiring of federal civilian staff is ensuring a selected job candidate meets all COE, which varies from position to position. However, there are underlying variables affecting all newly selected candidates that impact the ability to complete COE in a timely manner.



“The good news is that Naval Medical Center San Diego is hiring. The challenging news is that the hiring process can be like maneuvering an obstacle course taking weeks, if not months to successfully navigate,” said Cmdr. Jodi Phillips, NMCSD director of resource management. “Collectively everyone knew of the challenges and was committed to finding a better way to honor the interest of highly talented and motivated candidates.”



What has evolved across DHA are ROEs where commands bring together the key stakeholders: Occupational Health, Personnel Security, Credentialing, Drug Testing, and Human Resources; to expeditiously and efficiently streamline the hiring process with the candidate. In-person attendance is critical for ROEs as it solidifies the ability to complete job requirements in a personalized setting. They provide immediate face-to-face customer service answering questions and ensuring documents are completed accurately the first time. Additionally, the process saves valuable manhours by eliminating the need to rework documents or follow up with candidates on the status of COE requirements.



“The hiring process itself is not the issue. NMCSD is committed to hiring the most highly qualified and motivated civilian workforce,” explains Phillips. “Instead, I would present it as a track athlete having multiple races to accomplish at different tracks. Why not have the athlete run all races at one track, on one day – bypassing commute time, effort, gas, even wear and tear on the vehicle to get to and from the different tracks. This is a win-win situation for everyone involved."



The metaphorical reference Cmdr Phillips makes to running does tie into what these candidates are ready to do for the command – from day one. Hit the deck running!



“When I was asked to attend this event, my internal response was when and where,” described Amy Pan, a Clinical Research Analyst candidate. “I was ready to get in my car that same day because it was refreshing to see an organization taking the hiring process as seriously as NMCSD is doing. I am aware of the institutional research powerhouse that NMCSD is and I’m ready to do my part to meet the mission of supporting warfighters and families.”



Pan touches on the essence of Navy Medicine and the one commodity you cannot get enough of — People.



“Civilian staff provide continuity that is critical to ensure seamless provisions of care to our beneficiaries, contributes positively to command morale, and helps to increase the efficiency and productivity of the command,” says Lt. Cmdr. Juanita Hopkins, NMCSD Human Resources department head. “The more than 50 candidates who received a final job offer are that many more who become integral contributors to ensuring we meet the demands of our warfighters, families, and retirees. To say that by the end of the rapid onboarding event we had prospective new employees should make everyone extremely proud – from our leadership and those who worked to make this event a success, our coworkers who are standing by to warmly receive them, and our beneficiaries who directly or indirectly will benefit from their contributions.”



With this being the first ROE for NMCSD, Phillips acknowledges the importance of adopting even greater efficiencies within current day-to-day operations and she has her eye on future ROEs.



Phillips extends her gratitude and appreciation to the following:

- Brooke Army Medical Center for enabling a team from NMCSD to observe and learn from their recent ROE.

- Defense Health Agency Headquarters Personnel Security Team and Civilian Human Resources Agency (CHRA) who were instrumental in ensuring NMCSD was able to open its doors to the candidates who went on to successfully complete COE’s and receive a final job offer with start date.

- The candidates who participated in the ROE.



NMCSD continues to seek professional civilian talent, not just limited to health care providers and administrative support. For healthcare professionals seeking a federal job, visit USAJobs at usajobs.gov - The Federal Government's official employment site.



