Hiring efficiency process adopted to meet personnel demand at NMCSD, support warfighter

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 26, 2023) Cmrd. Jodi Philips, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Director for resource management, address a team of human resources specialists and other supporting staff members in preparation for NMCSD's inaugural Rapid Onboarding Event (ROE), Sept. 26. The ROE's aim is to process Conditions of Employment (COE) with greater efficiency. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

