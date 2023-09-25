SAN DIEGO (Sept. 26, 2023) Cmrd. Jodi Philips, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Director for resource management, address a team of human resources specialists and other supporting staff members in preparation for NMCSD's inaugural Rapid Onboarding Event (ROE), Sept. 26. The ROE's aim is to process Conditions of Employment (COE) with greater efficiency. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8050647
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-WJ173-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hiring efficiency process adopted to meet personnel demand at NMCSD, support warfighter, by Marcelo Calero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hiring efficiency process adopted to meet personnel demand, support warfighter
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT