News Release – USS Detroit (LCS 7) Decommissions

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT (Sept. 29, 2023) – Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Detroit (LCS 7) was decommissioned in Mayport, Fla., September 29.



As an operational unit, Detroit and its crew played an important role in the defense of our nation and maritime freedom. Detroit and its Sailors were key to determine the operational success and deployment capabilities of today’s LCS platform.



During the ceremony guest speaker, Capt. Meger Chappell, Commanding Officer, Destroyer Squadron Four Zero, wished the crew of Detroit fair winds and following seas as they bid farewell to their ship.



“To the Sailors who have served aboard the USS Detroit, both past and present, I extend my deepest appreciation for your service.” said Capt. Meger Chappell, Commanding Officer, Destroyer Squadron Four Zero. “Your unwavering commitment and dedication to duty have been an inspiration to us all. The legacy of Detroit will live on through your stories, your achievements, and the impact you have made on our nation's defense.”



Detroit and its Sailors contributed a tremendous amount of work and time to ensure success of the LCS program during the ship’s time in naval service. USS Detroit (LCS 7) began the year with a Light Off Assessment (LOA) on January 30. The crew performed with distinction through several major milestones to include LOA, contractor sea trials, and the basic/advance phase in preparation for her 2023 deployment. Detroit completed her most recent deployment to Fourth Fleet in April 2023 partnered with the embarked US Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, other US warships, Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security. Detroit participated in two fleet experiments off the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, which greatly contributed to C4F’s tactical mission set. Detroit and her embarked LEDETs, seized an estimated total of 900kg of cocaine from entering the United States. Detroit provided maritime security presence enabling the free flow of commerce in key corridors of trade.



"USS Detroit, the sixth ship to her name, represented the city of Detroit, the great state of Michigan, and her Nation with honor and distinction," said Cmdr. Kyle Hickman, Detroit's Commanding Officer. "Deploying four times to the SOUTHCOM AOR in just seven years, Detroit led the way in training, operations as a Surface Mission Module test platform, and critical COMFOURTHFLT tasking to include counter-drug interdiction, interoperability, and cooperative engagements throughout the Caribbean."



Detroit was designed by Lockheed Martin and constructed by Marinette Marine Corporation (Fincantieri) Marinette, Wisconsin. Detroit was commissioned October 22, 2016, in Lake Michigan. Mrs. Barbara Levin, wife of former U.S. Senator Carl Levin, served as the ship’s sponsor.



USS Detroit (LCS 7) is the sixth US Navy vessel to bear the name of Michigan’s largest city. The ship represents the proud people of the Detroit community. Upon decommissioning, its Sailors will receive follow-on orders to new assignments.



LCS are fast, agile, mission-focused platforms designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are versatile and are capable to support a broad spectrum of fleet missions and operate alongside regional navies and coast guards while supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



