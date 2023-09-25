This two-day course is designed to provide DoD senior leaders with an orientation in mass munitions planning and production. The SOO course consists of classroom instruction on conventional munitions planning, hands-on training for various types of munitions, and participation in a mass munitions production exercise. This course provides exposure to the magnitude of effort necessary to sustain a deployed composite wing (multiple fighter and bomber aircraft) with munitions in a combat scenario.





The SOO Course is a companion course to the three-week AFCOMAC Combat Ammunition Planning and Production course, which is a mandatory requirement for 21M Munitions Maintenance officers. The course is facilitated by Air Combat Command through the 9th Munitions Squadron, which administers the AFCOMAC training programs.



The significance of the SOO course is that the students are currently in the Combat Mission Generation Course (CMGC) held at the Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School (AMMOS) at Nellis AFB, NV. CMGC is a 16-week course offered two times per year to competitively selected officers and senior non-commissioned officers (SNCO). AMMOS’ goal is to deliver highly-skilled graduates capable of executing, sustaining, and advancing tactical level mission execution to meet emerging requirements while employing enhanced problem solving and critical thinking.



Additionally, the Wing Commander and Command Chief, Col. Geoffrey Church and Chief Master Sgt. Bre Oliver, were in attendance for this course.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:43 Story ID: 454711 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCOMAC Senior Officer Orientation Course, by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.