SURFPAC Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO (Sept. 29, 2023) – Twenty-one Sailors were pinned to chief petty officer (CPO) during a ceremony on board Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Sept. 29.



Promotion to chief petty officer requires passing an exam, exceptional performance evaluations, and board selection. Once selected, those seeking to earn the rank of chief petty officer must complete the six-week initiation that involves physical fitness, team-building exercises, leadership training and lessons on history and traditions.



“The importance of the chief season is to ensure the newly selected chiefs are physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared to lead and train a division of Sailors to include mentoring their division officer,” said Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief Charles Smith. “Hopefully the selects learned that communication and trust is what makes the mess strong. We are not individuals, and without trust and communication, we fail as a mess.”



After being pinned with their anchors, each chief received a combination cover signifying a new position of leadership and responsibility.



“During this process, I’ve learned how to not think about just myself and my Sailors but how to help all Sailors,” said Chief Damage Controlman D’Marcus Willingham. “I know that everyone needs someone and we as chiefs need to be there for all Sailors.”



“I have learned about my own weaknesses. The mess has been able to focus on that, pinpointing what I need to work on, and pulling me out of my comfort zone,” said Chief Fire Controlman Lindsey Presley. “Also to ask for help, that has been one of the biggest things.”



The newest chief petty officers described their sentiment after finally achieving this career milestone.



“I have been waiting on this for a while so I’m excited and feel motivated,” said Willingham. “I feel all the emotions right now.”



“I feel very proud to have gotten to this point,” said Presley. “I’m the most junior person with only seven years in so I feel like I have shown that I can work really hard in this short amount of time.”



They also reflected on their careers and offered perspective to future chiefs.



“Ask the questions. Don’t assume you know something or that you can get something done on your own,” said Willingham. “Ask. Not just the question, but ask the mess for help, the people who will have the answers.”



The chief petty officer, as recognized today, was officially established April 1, 1893, when the rank “petty officer first class” was shifted to “chief petty officer.” This new rank encompassed nine ratings, or occupational specialties: chief master-at-arms, chief boatswain’s mate, chief quartermaster, chief gunner’s mate, chief machinist, chief carpenter’s mate, chief yeoman, apothecary, and band master.



Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.

