Sustainment leaders chart bold ideas, focus for future

Photo By Katie Nelson | Soldiers prepare a vehicle for turn-in at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The MDRS is a single location dedicated to receive excess equipment from units. It is the one-stop-shop that receives, accounts for, repairs (if necessary), and conducts necessary onward transfers to gaining units, Army depots, or transfer to the Defense Logistics Agency for equipment disposition.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Leaders from across Army Materiel Command and the Army Sustainment Enterprise met Sept. 19-20 to discuss guidance from the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army and identify focused initiatives and efforts that support warfighting.



The AMC Commanders Forum brought together the headquarters primary staff, command teams from AMC’s major subordinate organizations, and leaders from Army G-4 and the Combined Arms Support Command. It was the first hosted by Gen. Charles Hamilton, AMC’s top leader and the Army’s Senior Sustainer, since he took the reins in March.



“Sustainment is about warfighting, period,” Hamilton said, kicking off the forum. He encouraged leaders to engage in open dialog and bring bold ideas to the table to drive 21st century sustainment.



The forum was held on the heels of the transition of the Army’s top military leader, Gen. Randy George, who was formally confirmed for the position the same week. George has laid out four focus areas: warfighting, delivering ready combat formations, continuous transformation, and strengthening the Profession of Arms. He charged AMC with leading efforts to deliver ready combat formations.



In support, AMC leaders worked throughout the two days to establish and task tangible actions that could have near- and long-term impacts to people, readiness and modernization. Efforts included transforming Army installations across services and infrastructure; advancing equipment modernization and readiness; rapidly redistributing excess and divesting of obsolete equipment; and preparing the Indo-Pacific theater.



The forum was the first step in refining AMC’s campaign plan to continue alignment with Army priorities, focused on sustaining multidomain operations against near-peer competitors in a contested environment from the Joint Strategic Support Area to the battlefield.



“No one else can do what you do,” said George, during remarks to the forum. “You solve problems for the Army and Joint Force.”