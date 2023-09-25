Community honors good neighbor

Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, pins the Fort Carson Good Neighbor pin on Terrance McWilliams’ jacket at the 46th Annual Fort Carson Good Neighbor induction ceremony May 23, 2023, at the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters building. (Photo by Norman Shifflett) see less | View Image Page

By Norman Shifflett



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders honored a Colorado Springs veteran May 23, 2023, at the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters building for his ongoing contributions to the installation’s Soldiers and Families.



Terrance McWilliams was officially announced as the 2022 Fort Carson Good Neighbor during the 46th annual induction luncheon. He was previously the Director of Military and Veteran Affairs for the El Pomar Foundation for 15 years and before that was the command sergeant major for the 7th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. He now serves as the civilian aide to the secretary of the Army (CASA) who represents the greater Colorado Springs area.



He has worked informally to support Fort Carson by securing donations of furniture to furnish the Family Readiness Center, which is used regularly by Soldier and Family readiness groups, as well as coordinating the donation of new furniture to furnish the common area of the Warrior Transition Battalion barracks, now known as the Soldier Recovery Unit.



“Today I am pleased to induct and honor Terrance McWilliams as the newest addition to the Good Neighbors ranks,” said Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. “Becoming a Fort Carson Good Neighbor neither pays very well nor comes with any fringe benefits to speak of other than, of course, the distinct honor of the stately green jacket.”



Since its creation in 1978, the Good Neighbor program continues to foster strong relationships and partners military leaders with the community. Prior to the first ceremony, Maj. Gen. Louis Menetrey, the 42nd commanding general of the 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, with the help of military leaders and local citizens, established a “benchmark” for the Good Neighbor program. Good Neighbors are invited to many events and ceremonies held on Fort Carson.



McWilliams was recognized for his service to the local community and Fort Carson and while he is a retired command sergeant major with over 30 years of active-duty service, he still considers himself a Soldier.



“I do what I do because I am still a Soldier, a Soldier at heart,” said McWilliams. “Our Soldiers deserve the care of this community, because they are members of this community.”



McWilliams recalled a time in his military service when the military wasn’t very well accepted in some communities, but that has changed, and this community is different.



“I have been in a community where Soldiers were not well received, everything stayed within the installation, outside the gates of the installation Soldiers and Families had nothing,” said McWilliams. “This community is an embracing community; it embraces Soldiers and their Families.”



Wearing the green jacket that’s presented to Good Neighbor awardees has a special significance.



“In case you were wondering, the green jacket represents the traditional green of the Ivy division, it also represents your connection to the Soldiers and Fort Carson,” said Hodne. “While I am sure it matches absolutely nothing in your closet, rest assured that it is not meant to be subtle, the bold green color is intended to make our Good Neighbors stand out in a crowd.”