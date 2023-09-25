RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Joscelyn Roberson, daughter Red River Army Depot team member Jeffrey Roberson, is on her way to the 2023 FIG Artistic World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. Roberson will join the ranks of 25-time World Championship medalist Simone Biles and other gymnasts to defend their gold medal from 2022.



Roberson will compete in all the events including the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor competition.



Jeffrey, who is entering his 19th year at Red River, explained he didn’t let Joscelyn play t-ball as a child but instead he and his wife, Ashley, placed her in gymnastics when she was only 3-years-old.



“She has always been very competitive,” Roberson said. “She didn’t like that we wouldn’t let her play t-ball but it looks like gymnastics was the perfect fit. We are extremely proud of her.”



A native of Texarkana, Joscelyn and her mother Ashley moved to Spring, Texas last year where she has spent time training with Biles at the World Champions Centre.



The last time Biles competed in a world gymnastics championship in Antwerp, Belgium, Joscelyn was 7. Now the 17-year-old will compete alongside Biles and four others in hopes to reclaim the championship title.



As a part of the USA Women’s Gymnastics team, Roberson and Biles will be joined by Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello.



The 2023 FIG Artistic World Championships take place September 30 – October 8, 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:18 Story ID: 454620 Location: TEXARKANA, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daughter of Red River team member selected for USA Gymnastics Team, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.