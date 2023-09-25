Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daughter of Red River team member selected for USA Gymnastics Team

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    The USA Women’s Gymnastics team includes (from left): Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, Shilese Jones, Kayla DiCello, Skye Blakely and Simone Biles. Roberson is a native of Texarkana, Texas and daughter of Jeffrey Roberson, a longtime employee of Red River Army Depot.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:18
    Photo ID: 8047947
    VIRIN: 230920-O-EU550-6384
    Resolution: 1200x740
    Size: 169.35 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Olympics
    Gymnastics
    Red River Army Depot
    RRAD
    World Championship

