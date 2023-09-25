The USA Women’s Gymnastics team includes (from left): Joscelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, Shilese Jones, Kayla DiCello, Skye Blakely and Simone Biles. Roberson is a native of Texarkana, Texas and daughter of Jeffrey Roberson, a longtime employee of Red River Army Depot.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8047947
|VIRIN:
|230920-O-EU550-6384
|Resolution:
|1200x740
|Size:
|169.35 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daughter of Red River team member selected for USA Gymnastics Team, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Daughter of Red River team member selected for USA Gymnastics Team
