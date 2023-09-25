Resiliency in motion: Shaw AFB hosts annual sports day

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C – The 20th Force Support Squadron’s Sports & Fitness Section hosted its second annual sports day here, Sept. 18, 2023.



Resiliency events like these reinforce foundational concepts in the Air Force, such as the core values of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do. The camaraderie shown supports the idea of wingmanship, and the commitment we make to each other and the mission every day.



U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander, said he thinks the greatest thing about a sports day for resiliency is that it gets people out of their normal work center into a different environment to compete together and build trust.



20th FSS Airmen maximized efforts by utilizing the sports complex, fitness center, and Memorial Lake to host more than 250 challengers competing in 13 different activities. Participants were able to enjoy the weather and each other's company for a fun-filled day of teamwork and sportsmanship.



“We were excited to tell everyone what events we wanted to play,” said Master Sgt. Lester Powell II, 20th FSS flight chief. “We got the older people, like myself, competing with the new Airmen right out of technical school. It built some trust while I got to know my Airmen a little more.”



This sports day shows the wing’s intentional efforts to enhance Weasel Culture and Resiliency and Development by creating a space where everyone can feel seen and celebrated. Their dedication to the resiliency of all Airmen not only boosts the morale of individuals, but also creates a stronger force built on trust, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence.

