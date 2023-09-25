NAVFAC Southeast Awards $99M Large Area MACC for MCLB Albany

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a combined $99 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple award construction contract (MACC), September 25, to six large businesses for the procurement of construction projects primarily at Department of Defense (DoD) installation located at Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, Georgia.



The contract consists of a five-year ordering period for a maximum of 60 months or a maximum value of $99 million, whichever comes first. There are no options.



“MACC contracts are used to pre-qualify a group of contractors with respect to performance, experience, capability and safety and then issue task orders to them for projects that meet the parameters of the MACC,” said NAVFAC Southeast Supervisory Contract Specialist Dennis Bourgault. “MACCs save the command and the government time and resources.”



The six large businesses include: CCI Energy and Construction Services, LLC from Anchorage, Alaska; CORE Engineering & Construction, Inc. from Winter Park, Florida; Drace Construction Corp. from Gulfport, Mississippi; KOMAN Construction, LLC from Anchorage, Alaska; U-SMC/DeMaria JV2 LLC from Jacksonville, Florida; and Yerkes South, Inc. from Crestview, Florida.



The work to be performed will primarily consist of general building type construction services such as new construction, demolition, and total and partial repair work. The types of buildings and facilities include, but are not limited to, administrative, industrial, warehouses, maintenance, communications, school/training/education facilities, personnel support and services facilities, housing, recreational, food services, training areas, and ranges and roadway construction.



Projects may also require comprehensive interior design and incorporation of sustainable features. Projects may include design-build, modified design-build, or full plans and specifications.



Each awardee will be awarded a minimum contract guarantee of $1,000 at contract award.



Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur.



Work will be performed in the state of Georgia and is expected to be completed by September 2028.

