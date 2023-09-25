Information Warfare Students Create Mural for Base Chapel

Courtesy Photo | Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Marisa Alberty and Information Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Marisa Alberty and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Yasmine Allen pose with Lt. Cmdr. Jason Turner, chaplain for Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, in front of the Starry Dream mural the IT students painted after completing their schooling and awaiting transfer. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician Maintenance 1st Class Tyler P. Greene



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Corry Station Chapel in Pensacola, Fla., recently unveiled “Starry Dream,” a new mural in the Fellowship Hall of the chapel.



The Starry Dream mural was painted by Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Marisa Alberty and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Yasmine Allen, who were students at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station.



Allen, who took the lead in designing and painting the centerpiece of the mural, wanted to create something that would inspire and catch the eye of those who enter the room. Drawing inspiration from Van Gogh's famous "Starry Night," she incorporated elements of his art style into the mural, resulting in a dream-like depiction of the night sky over Pensacola.



“The school houses on Corry Station can get stressful for students so it takes you away from that environment and, in my opinion, captivates you” said Allen.



Alberty acknowledged that the detailed cathedral created by Allen transports viewers to a world away from the stresses of training, to a calm and tranquil environment.



Alberty explained that during the painting process both artists were in a holdover period. While awaiting orders to transfer to their respective commands, the students were given the time and resources to complete the mural. Alberty said that she added the Blue Angles streaking over the mountain landscape to the mural as a nod to the rich history of Pensacola.



The artists both expressed gratitude for the opportunity to create the mural and acknowledged that they may never have another opportunity like this during their military careers.



“Besides working in a highly technical field, I believe that it is important to pursue your passions outside of work,” said Alberty.



Additionally, Allen said that this project motivated her to deepen her understanding of the Bible.



Alberty is currently assigned to Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C., and Allen is now stationed onboard USS America, homeported in Sasebo, Japan.



