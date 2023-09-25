Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Information Warfare Students Create Mural for Base Chapel

    Information Warfare Students Create Mural for Base Chapel

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Marisa Alberty and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Yasmine Allen pose with Lt. Cmdr. Jason Turner, chaplain for Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, in front of the Starry Dream mural the IT students painted after completing their schooling and awaiting transfer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 09:43
    Photo ID: 8046472
    VIRIN: 230628-N-N0484-1001
    Resolution: 2411x3000
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Information Warfare Students Create Mural for Base Chapel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Information Warfare Students Create Mural for Base Chapel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station
    Corry Station Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT