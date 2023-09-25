Information Warfare Students Create Mural for Base Chapel

Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Marisa Alberty and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Yasmine Allen pose with Lt. Cmdr. Jason Turner, chaplain for Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, in front of the Starry Dream mural the IT students painted after completing their schooling and awaiting transfer.

