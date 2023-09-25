NAVFAC Southeast awards contract for dune restoration at NS Mayport

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $10.6 million firm-fixed-price construction contract, September 25, to General Mechanical Corp., from Daytona Beach, Florida, for beach dune restoration located onboard Naval Station (NS) Mayport, Florida.



In September 2022, the dunes at the installation's coastal area experienced erosion when Hurricane Ian passed offshore.



“Dune restoration will increase NS Mayport’s resiliency while also maintaining natural resources areas important to the conservation of endangered sea turtles,” said Heather Hahn, NAVFAC Southeast’s environmental program manager.



Sand dunes offer a natural shield along the coastline, acting as a barrier against storm surges and powerful waves. They play a crucial role in mitigating or minimizing coastal flooding, structural harm, and also serve as essential ecological habitats.



Hahn stated, “A healthy dune system provides a valuable habitat for native animals including gopher tortoise, birds, and sea turtles, which nest on or near the dunes during the summer months.”



The project encompasses the revitalization of the dunes situated along the Eastern Coastal revetment on board NS Mayport. This undertaking encompasses a wide range of tasks, including preparatory and investigative work, securing permits and designing plans, the placement of around 64,000 cubic yards of sand along the eroded dunes at the coastal revetment facing the Atlantic Ocean on the eastern edge of the installation - which suffered damage during Hurricane Ian. Additionally, the project involves the replacement of vegetation and the restoration of beach access structures.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 09:32 Story ID: 454525 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southeast awards contract for dune restoration at NS Mayport, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.