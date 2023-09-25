Fort Liberty families find benefit in attending biannual Maternity Fair

Photo By Keisha Frith | Expecting parents, Maria and David Sanchez Padilla learn about what to expect and how...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Expecting parents, Maria and David Sanchez Padilla learn about what to expect and how to get ready for baby in classes facilitated by the Fort Liberty Army Community Services during the Womack Army Medical Center Maternity Fair, September 23, 2023. Classes offered included birth plans, comfort techniques, getting ready for baby, safe sleep and crib display, purple crying, dad 101 and infant massage. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C.--Approximately 350 new and expecting parents and grandparents walked through the doors of the Womack Army Medical Center, Saturday September 23, exploring the different classes and services available at the biannual Maternity Fair. The Maternity Fair is dedicated to supporting expecting, new and growing families by providing valuable classes and resources.



Attendees were treated to more than thirty different services providing information on the different processes regarding care for mother and baby, and how the other parent or guardian can assist. During the class, DAD 101, attendees learned how fathers can help while mother is breastfeeding or resting.



Attendees, Maria, and David Sanchez Padilla expecting their first baby were thankful for the classes facilitated by the Fort Liberty Army Community Services.



“We are first time parents,” said Maria. “We are young, and we don’t have much experience and so these classes are very helpful for us to get information on what to expect and they provide a lot of resources for us which is awesome, like after the baby is born, classes we can do. Lots of helpful information for me as a first-time mom,” said Maria.



David said,” I learned, how I can help her and the baby when she is resting, and I received lots of resources that I can go back to, to find more information to help me care for the baby.”



Each class focused on a different topic, providing a wealth of information and answers to questions asked during each session.



Miriam visited the maternity fair with her mother.



“I am here to learn about the different programs available to me and my growing family,” said Miriam. “We ‘ve gotten a lot of resources, everyone has been nice, and they have been helpful to offer all these programs that I am not sure I would have learned about otherwise. They encourage you to reach out to whatever program you think you might need, prepartum or postpartum.”



Each year the Womack Army Medical Center and the Fort Liberty Community come together to ensure new and existing parents have the resources they need to navigate the exciting journey of parenthood. The next maternity fair is scheduled for April 2024.



To learn more about this event and other valuable resources visit WAMC Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube using the handle @WomackAMC or https://womack.tricare.mil/.