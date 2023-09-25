Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty families find benefit in attending biannual Maternity Fair

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Expecting parents, Maria and David Sanchez Padilla learn about what to expect and how to get ready for baby in classes facilitated by the Fort Liberty Army Community Services during the Womack Army Medical Center Maternity Fair, September 23, 2023. Classes offered included birth plans, comfort techniques, getting ready for baby, safe sleep and crib display, purple crying, dad 101 and infant massage.

