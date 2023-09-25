Expecting parents, Maria and David Sanchez Padilla learn about what to expect and how to get ready for baby in classes facilitated by the Fort Liberty Army Community Services during the Womack Army Medical Center Maternity Fair, September 23, 2023. Classes offered included birth plans, comfort techniques, getting ready for baby, safe sleep and crib display, purple crying, dad 101 and infant massage.
Fort Liberty families find benefit in attending biannual Maternity Fair
