Command teams train to maximize Soldier's, Families' resources

Jeff Barham, attorney and advisor/ethics counselor with the Fort Jackson Office of the Staff Judge Advocate's Administrative Law Division, briefs command groups on ethical and legal financial decisions that affect Soldier Family Readiness Groups during the Command Family Readiness Representative Academy, Sept. 19

Command teams from across Fort Jackson attended the Command Family Readiness Representative Academy to understand the mission and receive regulatory and ethical guidance regarding Soldier Family Readiness Groups, Sept. 19.

“The CFRR Academy’s goal is to empower the unit’s SFRG with in-depth information on how to use community resources at the lowest level,” said Danielle Hanson, Army Community Service specialist.

“It is charged with managing the SFRG so Soldiers and Families have a liaison in the company who can help them understand what resources exist for them.”

SFRGs are command-sponsored programs designed to help build strong Families and bridge the gap between Families and Army units.

Command teams work with the SFRG to assist Soldiers and Families by providing accurate and official command information; advocating for efficient use of community resources; creating a network of mutual support and assistance.

“We’re here to find out how to improve the SFRG at our organization,” said Cpt. Jose Michel, the Medical Company commander at Moncrief Army Health Clinic. “We also want to make sure we’re ethically and morally correct in the actions we take to improve the SFRG.”

Michel has been in command for six months and said the academy has taught him valuable resources to help improve the communication and fundraising efforts, in a legal and ethical way.

Former Secretary of Defense, Dr. Mark T. Esper made changes to the SFRG policies and procedures in April 2019.

Esper’s changes updated the name to ensure inclusivity of all Soldiers within the unit, directed commanders to focus the core goals and expectations of SFRGs to act as an extension of the unit command and reduced restrictions on informal funds to allow SFRGs more flexibility for fundraising.

“Your unit’s SFRG is the backbone to Mission Readiness,” Hanson said. “This is the only program that supports both the Soldier and the Families ... and ACS is here to support with guidance on ways to navigate and improve that system.”

For more information regarding SFRG resources contact ACS at 751-5256.