    230919-A-TG881-2208

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Emily Hileman 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Jeff Barham, attorney and advisor/ethics counselor with the Fort Jackson Office of the Staff Judge Advocate’s Administrative Law Division, briefs command groups on ethical and legal financial decisions that affect Soldier Family Readiness Groups during the Command Family Readiness Representative Academy, Sept. 19

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command teams train to maximize Soldier's, Families' resources

