Layton, Utah Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 26, 2023) – A Layton, Utah native and 2022 graduate of Northridge High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).



Intelligence Specialist Seaman Dylan Barrett joined the Navy in July, 2022 and is now forward-deployed aboard Ralph Johnson to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I wanted to get out of my hometown in Utah,” said Barrett. “I’ve been there my whole life, so I wanted to branch out and see the world. The Navy’s taken me to a lot of cool places and I plan on seeing more.”



As an Intelligence Specialist, Barrett is responsible for briefing the commanding officer and the crew on threats in the region.



“When I went to Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) to choose my job, I initially wanted to be a Hospital Corpsman or a Culinary Specialist,” said Barrett. “They ended up offering me Intelligence Specialist, and when I asked what they did, they said secret squirrel stuff. I thought that sounded cool, so I said let’s do it.”



Barrett said that one of the benefits of the Navy is the ship culture and the comradery you build with your shipmates.



“From what I hear, destroyer culture is a lot different than carrier culture,” said Barrett. “We are extremely tight knit on the ship, and everyone knows everyone. One of the best things about the Navy is getting to explore new places with the friends you’ve made along the way.”



The United States Navy has bases in multiple countries around the world. Being stationed in Japan gives Sailors a way to explore and new country and culture with one of our long-time allies.



“Japan has been on my bucket list for years, so when I saw the orders pop up, I was extremely excited,” said Barrett. “It was my number one place I wanted to go. I’ve had a great time exploring the country with all the new friends I’ve made in the Navy.”



Joining the Navy can provide opportunities to further yourself, as a person and as a Sailor.



“My contract ends in 2026, so after Ralph Johnson, I plan to head to shore side, hopefully somewhere overseas like England or maybe Italy,” said Barrett. “I’ll take advantage of the benefits the Navy has afforded me and start working on a criminal justice degree so I can join law enforcement once I separate.”



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

