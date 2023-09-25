Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Layton, Utah Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson in the South China Sea.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230927-N-NF288-227 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 27, 2023) Intelligence Specialist Seaman Dylan Barrett, from Layton, Utah, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 27. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 8046286
    VIRIN: 230927-N-NF288-7953
    Resolution: 4994x3329
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Layton, Utah Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson in the South China Sea., by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #navy #ralph #johnson #ddg114 #arleigh #burke #Layton #Utah #Hometown #News #NAVCO #IS

