230927-N-NF288-227 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 27, 2023) Intelligence Specialist Seaman Dylan Barrett, from Layton, Utah, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 27. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 05:01
|Photo ID:
|8046286
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-NF288-7953
|Resolution:
|4994x3329
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Layton, Utah Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson in the South China Sea., by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
