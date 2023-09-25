230927-N-NF288-227 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 27, 2023) Intelligence Specialist Seaman Dylan Barrett, from Layton, Utah, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 27. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 05:01 Photo ID: 8046286 VIRIN: 230927-N-NF288-7953 Resolution: 4994x3329 Size: 3.84 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Layton, Utah Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson in the South China Sea., by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.