Yeoman is Sailor in the Spotlight

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 230927-N-AS200-1002 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2023) – Yeoman Seaman Zachary McIrvin, from Newberg, OR, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the Aug. 2023 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy graphic by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Yeoman Seaman Zachary McIrvin, from Newberg, OR, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the Aug. 2023 Sailor in the Spotlight.



The Sailor in the Spotlight is a program that recognizes Sailors who display outstanding drive and dedication.



“McIrvin is always eager to learn new things in and out of the department and help others learn how to be the best they can be,” said Chief Yeoman Stacy Kelly. “McIrvin is the future of Admin. and the Navy!”



McIrvin joined the Navy Nov. 1, 2021, NBVC is his first command.



“I joined the Navy for opportunity and structure,” said McIrvin. “Having the opportunity to travel and experience different foreign cultures is exciting.”



The Yeoman enlisted rate is one of the oldest in the U.S. Navy, dating back to 1794.



“Sailors are our top priority,” said NBVC Command Master Chief William Kumley. “McIrvin is part of an essential administrative staff that keeps our command operational.”



NBVC is comprised of three distinct operational facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is Ventura County’s largest employer and protects Southern California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental program.