Yeoman is Sailor in the Spotlight

230927-N-AS200-1002 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2023) – Yeoman Seaman Zachary McIrvin, from Newberg, OR, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the Aug. 2023 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy graphic by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

