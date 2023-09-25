Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yeoman is Sailor in the Spotlight

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230927-N-AS200-1002 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2023) – Yeoman Seaman Zachary McIrvin, from Newberg, OR, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), has been recognized as the Aug. 2023 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy graphic by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    This work, Yeoman is Sailor in the Spotlight, by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

