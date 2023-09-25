Fueling with passion: Culinary specialist improve skills with Mountain Enhancement Course

FORT DRUM, N.Y – Whether Soldiers are performing routine duties on the installation or conducting field training exercises – food is crucial to the welfare of Soldiers.



This responsibility is not taken lightly by the culinary specialists of the 10th Mountain Division.



The 10th Mountain Division established the Mountain Enhancement Course in June this year. The two-week course, open to all incoming and current culinary specialists on the installation, focuses on field feeding equipment, basic cooking skills, and culinary arts techniques.



“This course helps to build on their culinary foundation,” said Sgt. David Wisbauer, lead instructor for the course. “During [advance individual training], the instructors only have so much time, so this course gets Soldiers a little bit more in-depth hands-on training.”



Spc. Tia Brown, a culinary specialist assigned to 593rd Field Feeding Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, said the course helped reignite her passion for cooking.



“A lot of the time when we work at the [dining facility], we get comfortable with the typical food and recipes,” said Brown. “Coming here and seeing the different ways that I can integrate new ingredients into our recipes is a nice change of pace.”



Aside from dining facility operations, Brown added that she learned more ways to support units during field feeding operations.



“Sgt. W taught us ways to get creative and to make certain meals from scratch in the field,” she added. “I seriously can’t wait to go to the field to challenge myself and provide some good food for the Soldiers we are supporting.”



Wisbauer, who is assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, added that he hopes this course helps Soldiers understand how important their role as culinary specialists is to Soldiers and units.



“One of the main points that Sgt. W touched on was being proud in the food you make and putting some love in it,” said Brown. “You can tell how passionate he is about food and cooking, and it motivates me to bring that same passion to the dining facility and the meals I make at home for my son.”

