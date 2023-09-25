MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Moore Hosts USA Shooting Olympic Trials, Soldiers Competing for Team Spots

FORT MOORE, Ga. — USA Shooting will host Part 1 of the Rifle and Pistol Olympic Trials at Fort Moore from Sept. 8-Oct. 3, where local U.S. Army Soldiers are vying for spots on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Games.

Part 1 of the USA Shooting Olympic Trials includes 10m Air Rifle, 50m Smallbore Rifle, 10m Air Pistol, 25m Sport Pistol, and Rapid Fire Pistol. All events will be held at the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Pool Range Complex.



Soldiers with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s International Rifle Team will compete side by side with other top marksmen from across the nation in rifle events.



Media are invited to attend the second day of qualification rounds and the finals on Saturday, Sept. 30. (Additional media advisory to follow with the October 3 schedule of events.)



The schedule of events is listed below. An * indicates events where Fort Moore Soldiers will be competing. Note, participation of Soldiers in the final will NOT be known until the completion of qualification relays. Winners of the finals will be announced, but since this Olympic Trials is only part 1 of 3, the official Olympic Team will not be named yet.



Sept. 30th

8:00 a.m. –Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification Relay

8:00 a.m. – Men’s 50m Smallbore Qualification Relay *

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Relays

10:00 a.m. – Women’s 50m Smallbore Rifle Qualification Relay *

10:30 a.m. – Men’s 50m Smallbore Rifle FINAL

12:15 p.m. – Women’s 10m Air Pistol FINAL

1:15 p.m. – Women’s 10m Air Rifle FINAL

3:00 p.m. – Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol FINAL



To cover any of the events, media must meet at the I-185 Main Gate at 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 12:30 p.m. Please note, athletes will not be available for interviews until after the finals. Coaches, past competitors, USA Shooting organizers, and leaders from the USAMU will be available for interviews throughout the day though.



To attend the event, media must RSVP by 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. Please leave a message at, or text, 706-464-6154 for the USAMU public affairs chief, Michelle Lunato. She will respond with confirmation of pick up with details.



Follow @USAShooting on social media for results and competition updates. For information about USA Shooting, contact Brittany at Brittany.Nelson@usasho

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 16:32 Story ID: 454469 Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Moore Hosts USA Shooting Olympic Trials, Soldiers Competing for Team Spots, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.