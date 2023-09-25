USA Shooting will host Part 1 of the Rifle and Pistol Olympic Trials at Fort Moore from Sept. 8-Oct. 3, where local U.S. Army Soldiers are vying for spots on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Games.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 16:32
|Photo ID:
|8045387
|VIRIN:
|230927-M-ZG886-1655
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Will Compete in Rifle Olympic Trials, Part 1, at Fort Moore, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Moore Hosts USA Shooting Olympic Trials, Soldiers Competing for Team Spots
