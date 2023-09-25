Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Will Compete in Rifle Olympic Trials, Part 1, at Fort Moore

    Soldiers Will Compete in Rifle Olympic Trials, Part 1, at Fort Moore

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    USA Shooting will host Part 1 of the Rifle and Pistol Olympic Trials at Fort Moore from Sept. 8-Oct. 3, where local U.S. Army Soldiers are vying for spots on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Games.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 8045387
    VIRIN: 230927-M-ZG886-1655
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Will Compete in Rifle Olympic Trials, Part 1, at Fort Moore, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MEDIA ADVISORY: Fort Moore Hosts USA Shooting Olympic Trials, Soldiers Competing for Team Spots

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rifle
    Olympics
    Olympic Trials
    Fort Moore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT