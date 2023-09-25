USA Shooting will host Part 1 of the Rifle and Pistol Olympic Trials at Fort Moore from Sept. 8-Oct. 3, where local U.S. Army Soldiers are vying for spots on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Games.

Soldiers Will Compete in Rifle Olympic Trials, Part 1, at Fort Moore