Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society benefit tickets on sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange locations

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society benefit tickets on sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange locations

    Courtesy Photo | NEX and MCX patrons can support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society by purchasing a...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Once again this year, customers of the NEX and MCX will be able to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This fall, the benefit tickets will be on sale Oct. 1 – Nov. 4 at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com/nmcrs and Oct. 4 - 21 at MCX locations.

    The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 for NEX customers and Oct. 19 - 21 for MCX customers. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon.

    In total, NEX and MCX customers have given over $7 million to NMCRS to help Navy and Marine families with financial and educational assistance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:52
    Story ID: 454409
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society benefit tickets on sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange locations, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society benefit tickets on sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange locations
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society benefit tickets on sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange locations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT