Once again this year, customers of the NEX and MCX will be able to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket. This fall, the benefit tickets will be on sale Oct. 1 – Nov. 4 at select NEX locations and online at myNavyExchange.com/nmcrs and Oct. 4 - 21 at MCX locations.
The purchase of the $5 benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off as well as a 5% discount applied to a one time in-store or online purchase from Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 for NEX customers and Oct. 19 - 21 for MCX customers. The discounts are good on regular, sale and clearance merchandise. Some exclusions apply. Customers purchasing the benefit ticket online at myNavyExchange.com will receive an email with a coupon code for 5% off along with an additional $5 off coupon.
In total, NEX and MCX customers have given over $7 million to NMCRS to help Navy and Marine families with financial and educational assistance.
This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society benefit tickets on sale at Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange locations, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
