Navy Exchange Service Command honors best-of-the best Navy Lodges and associates

Courtesy Photo | Norman Aurland, Vice President, Brand Administration & Policy for the Navy Exchange...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Norman Aurland, Vice President, Brand Administration & Policy for the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Hospitality Group presents Dominic Lewis, General Manager, Navy Lodge Mayport, Florida, with his 2022 Navy Lodge Program General Manager of the Year award on Sept 25. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command recognized its 2022 Navy Lodge Program award winners during a virtual meeting on September 13. The awards were announced by NEXCOM’s Chief Executive Officer, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi and Christopher Settelen, Vice President – Operations, NEXCOM Hospitality Group.



“Our 36 Navy Lodges and associates around the world work tirelessly to ensure guests receive exceptional hospitality, whether they stay one night or several weeks.” said Bianchi. ‘As the Navy’s single provider for all temporary duty and permanent change of station lodging, NEXCOM is an important quality of life benefit for our Navy warfighters, their families, as well as reservists, retirees and veterans,”



The Edward E. Carlson Award is given to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The 2022 Navy Lodge of the Year grand winner is Navy Lodge San Diego. Navy Lodge North Island, California, is the large property winner and Navy Lodge Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, won in the medium property category. Along with the Carlson Awards, Navy Lodge General Manager and Associate of the Year award winners were also announced.



Being a trusted and collaborative leader with a focus on PREMIER guest service resulted in Ruben Rodriguez, maintenance worker, Navy Lodge Fort Worth, Texas, being selected as NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program Associate of the Year.



“Ruben embodies the true spirit of hospitality by creating a caring atmosphere and memorable experiences for all our guests,” said Secelia Donovan, General Manager, Navy Lodge Fort Worth. “In addition, his drive to improve work methods has resulted in real cost savings to our lodge as well as the Navy Lodge Program. Ruben truly goes above and beyond every day to support our Navy Lodge and our guests.”



NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program General Manager of the Year is Dominic Lewis, Navy Lodge Mayport, Florida. Lewis’s very high standards and expectations for taking care of his associates as well as providing PREMIER guest service to his guests attributed to his winning the award.



In 2022, Lewis and his team achieved an occupancy rate of 90.5%, the highest in the past 20 years. Moreover, for two years in a row, Lewis’s positivity, encouragement and support of his team, resulted in Navy Lodge Mayport achieving an impressive Associate Satisfaction Index score of 97.



“Dominic is an incredible ambassador for Navy Lodge Mayport,” said Karla Hardy, Regional Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group. “Dominic can always be counted on to provide assistance when asked and gives his best effort on every assignment. His professionalism, friendly demeanor and attention to detail has earned him great respect from not only his associates and guests, but also from Navy leadership.”