Army Sustainment University honors top instructors

By Jefferson Wolfe

Command Information officer

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Instructors at Army Sustainment University do more than just teach.



ASU recognized 14 faculty members who go above and beyond their duties as this year’s distinguished instructors during a Sept. 25 ceremony in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium.



The 2023 Honoree for Educator of the Year was Staff Sgt. Joseph D. Gambino, from the Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

The Instructor/Educators of the Year included: Capt. Lakesa L. Cobb, Logistics Leader Course, who won the officer category; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Craig e A. Sears, Technical Logistics College, who won the warrant officer category; Sgt. 1st Class Brittany L. Leaf, Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy, who won the NCO category; and Kenneth A. Ashley, College of Applied Logistics and Operational Sciences, who won the civilian category.



These awardees will compete in a similar competition at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command level, said ASU President Sydney A. Smith.



This is the second year in a row an NCO has won the Educator of the Year at ASU, she said. Last year’s winner, Sgt. 1st Class Marissa Warner, is scheduled to accept this year’s TRADOC award.



Distinguished Instructor Award recipients included: Lt. Col. Puletasi H. Wong-Mageo, College of Applied Logistics and Operational Sciences; Maj. Seungil Suh, Faculty and Development Office; Maj. Etta S. Wheeler, College of Applied Logistics and Operational Sciences; Capt. Wesley M. Andrewski, Logistics Leader College; Capt. Margaret M. Johnston , Logistics Leader College; Sgt. 1st Class Jason L. Rose, Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy; Staff Sgt. Nathan T. Carrick, Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy; Staff Sgt. Dale L. Harbin, Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy; and Curtis W. Herring, College of Applied Logistics and Operational Sciences.



This year marks the 14th year of the competition, since ASU, originally named Army Logistics University, was established in 2009. To earn acclaim as EOY and IOY, the faculty members must undergo rigorous assessment that closely scrutinizes all aspects of the instructional process.



“This is a great event, and it truly recognizes what we are doing every single day,” said Smith, who presided over the ceremony.



Instructors do more than just teach, she said. Every course is composed of unique individuals, and they all have different outlooks. To help them achieve a common understanding of the military, instructors must build relationships and teamwork in the classroom.



“Being an instructor is impactful and highly personal,” she added.



Students do not forget them just like Soldiers don’t forget their drill sergeants, Smith said.



“You are the model,” she said, adding instructors become mentors, coaches, subject matter experts and leaders for their students.



Each group of instructors had significant achievements the past year, Smith said.



This year, the NCOs successfully blended virtual and classroom learning.



Warrant Officers shared knowledge by mentoring all ranks with their technical expertise and finding ways to modernize and build new partnerships. Officers added rigor and challenges in the Basic Officer Leader Course and the Captains’ Career Course. Finally, civilian instructors continued to share their expertise and stay up to date in a changing world.



All shared a passion for developing Soldiers and leaders while leading change that will be felt throughout the Army, Smith said.

