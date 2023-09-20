340th FTG, 559th FTS team finish first in AF Marathon 3-person relay

Courtesy Photo | (From left to right) Lt. Col. Aric Wagner from the 340th Flying Training Group, Maj....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (From left to right) Lt. Col. Aric Wagner from the 340th Flying Training Group, Maj. Caitlin Miller from the 39th Flying Training Squadron, and Lt. Col. Michael Fleharty from the 559th Flying Training Squadron, pose for a team photo after competing in the Air Force Marathon 3-person relay on Sept. 16, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The group called, Team Fueled by Jet A, finished first out of 29 teams with a finish time of 3:10:05. see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Marathon usually draws in more than 8,000 competitors every year and this year, three runners from the 340th Flying Training Group, 39th Flying Training Squadron, and 559th Flying Training Squadron decided to compete in the 3-person relay on Sept. 16, 2023.



The 3-person team, called Team Fueled by Jet A, comprised of Maj. Caitlin Miller from the 39th FTS, Lt. Col. Michael Fleharty from the 559th FTS, and Lt. Col. Aric Wagner from the 340th FTG, finished first out of 29 teams with a finish time of 3:10:05.



“Team Fueled by Jet A has competed in a few races in the San Antonio area, [because] we love the active comradery,” said Miller, 39th FTS T-6A assistant flight commander. “We decided to branch out and represent the ‘Cobras,’ ‘Avengers,’ and ‘Goats’ at this year’s AF Marathon.”



According to Wagner, although he has participated in the AF Marathon prior to this year, this was a first for Team Fueled by Jet A.



“We are all avid runners,” added Miller. “However, our goal was to make it to the start line un-injured and have some fun while doing it.”



The next relay the team signed up for is the San Antonio Road Runners Great Greenway Marathon Relay in February 2024.