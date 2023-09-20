Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    340th FTG, 559th FTS team finish first in AF Marathon 3-person relay

    340th FTG, 559th FTS team finish first in AF Marathon 3-person relay

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    340th Flying Training Group

    (From left to right) Lt. Col. Aric Wagner from the 340th Flying Training Group, Maj. Caitlin Miller from the 39th Flying Training Squadron, and Lt. Col. Michael Fleharty from the 559th Flying Training Squadron, pose for a team photo after competing in the Air Force Marathon 3-person relay on Sept. 16, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The group called, Team Fueled by Jet A, finished first out of 29 teams with a finish time of 3:10:05.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 17:00
    Photo ID: 8041242
    VIRIN: 230916-F-EU155-4171
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th FTG, 559th FTS team finish first in AF Marathon 3-person relay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    340th FTG, 559th FTS team finish first in AF Marathon 3-person relay

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    AF Marathon
    22 AF
    12 FTW
    340 FTG
    reserve resilient
    39 FTS
    559 FTS
    Citiizen Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT