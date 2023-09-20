340th FTG, 559th FTS team finish first in AF Marathon 3-person relay

(From left to right) Lt. Col. Aric Wagner from the 340th Flying Training Group, Maj. Caitlin Miller from the 39th Flying Training Squadron, and Lt. Col. Michael Fleharty from the 559th Flying Training Squadron, pose for a team photo after competing in the Air Force Marathon 3-person relay on Sept. 16, 2023, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The group called, Team Fueled by Jet A, finished first out of 29 teams with a finish time of 3:10:05.

