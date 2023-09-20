NAS JRB Fort Worth School Liaison Recognized for Assistance in Achieving Purple Star Designation for Granbury ISD Schools

Courtesy Photo | School Liaison Heather Jaynes from Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | School Liaison Heather Jaynes from Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth was honored on Sept. 18, for her efforts in helping all ten schools within Granbury Independent School District (ISD) attain the Purple Star Designation. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS - School Liaison Heather Jaynes from Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth was honored on Sept. 18, for her efforts in helping all ten schools within Granbury Independent School District (ISD) attain the Purple Star Designation. The Purple Star Designation is awarded to schools that provide outstanding support to military-connected students and their families.



Jaynes, a champion for military-connected students, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.



“It has truly been a remarkable privilege to collaborate with such an extraordinary team of dedicated professionals, all of whom share an unwavering commitment to serve our military children and families. I am genuinely appreciative of this enriching experience,” she said.



The Purple Star Designation not only acknowledges Jaynes' dedication but also highlights Granbury ISD's commitment to supporting military-connected students. Assistant Superintendent Tammy Clark commended Jaynes for her efforts.



“Heather was critical in reviewing/analyzing what we had in place, brainstorming ideas for connecting and celebrating our military connected families for our campuses, and even for training some of our campuses on the unique challenges and needs they have,” said Clark. “She was available to idea share and give constructive feedback for us to make our plans as complete as possible.”



This achievement was the result of the collaborative efforts between NAS JRB Fort Worth, Granbury ISD, and key community stakeholders. Acton Middle School Campus Liaison Tiffany Biggs acknowledged the importance of the collaboration.



“Heather was an integral part of the district's success in achieving the Purple Star Distinction. She provided many resources and websites with ideas on how to support and celebrate our military connected families,” said Biggs. “She also helped connect schools with guest speakers from the military base, and provided staff with professional development over the challenges military connected students can face. We couldn't have achieved this distinction without her guidance.”



Jaynes' recognition showcases her dedication and passion to providing exceptional support to military-connected students. Granbury ISD's achievement in receiving the ten Purple Star Designations highlights their commitment to nurturing an environment that ensures the academic and personal success of all military-connected students.