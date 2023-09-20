Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS JRB Fort Worth School Liaison Recognized for Assistance in Achieving Purple Star Designation for Granbury ISD Schools

    NAS JRB Fort Worth School Liaison Recognized for Assistance in Achieving Purple Star Designation for Granbury ISD Schools

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    School Liaison Heather Jaynes from Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth was honored on Sept. 18, for her efforts in helping all ten schools within Granbury Independent School District (ISD) attain the Purple Star Designation. (Courtesy Photo)

    NAS JRB Fort Worth School Liaison Recognized for Assistance in Achieving Purple Star Designation for Granbury ISD Schools
    NAS JRB Fort Worth School Liaison Recognized for Assistance in Achieving Purple Star Designation for Granbury ISD Schools

    NAS JRB Fort Worth School Liaison Recognized for Assistance in Achieving Purple Star Designation for Granbury ISD Schools

    NAS JRB Fort Worth
    Purple Star Designation

