Walter Reed celebrates Surgical Technologists: Professionals Behind the Scenes Ensuring Quality Care, Patient Safety

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Caitlyn Green (left) and Corpsman Lucinda Calvert are just two of the surgical technologists at Walter Reed who are the behind-the-scene unsung heroes at Walter Reed who are celebrated during Surgical Technologists Week and year-round.

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Command Communications



Walter Reed celebrated its surgical technologists (STs) Sept. 17-23 during National Surgical Technologists Week 2023, which focused on the theme, “Celebrating Unsung Heroes.”

If you’ve ever wondered how and why operating rooms at Walter Reed seem to run smoothly, you have surgical technologists to thank. Surgical technologists such as Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Caitlyn Green and Corpsman Lucinda Calvert start their day early in the morning or late at night and before every procedure. Walter Reed’s STs make sure that surgical equipment, instruments and supplies are set up and the operating room environment is sterile before cases begin.

After the patient and rest of the surgical team arrive, the procedure can begin. During cases, STs may pass sterile instruments and supplies to surgeons or nurses, and the STs may perform other duties during surgeries as needed by the surgeons and nurses. Technologists may hold retractors, hold internal organs in place during procedures, or set up robotic surgical equipment, and they may handle specimens taken for laboratory analysis.

Upon completion of surgeries, the STs then take charge of all the used equipment to prepare for the disinfection and sterilization processes.

“Being a part of the process in helping to improve the quality of life of our patients, is definitely the most rewarding aspect for me in being a surgical tech,” said Calvert, a cardiothoracic and vascular surgical tech at Walter Reed.

“I like surgery,” added Green. “I like the sterile aspect about surgery and knowing that everything must have a specific place [in the operating room].” She describes the OR as “a very controlled environment.”

A surgical tech for orthopedics and spine procedures, which includes cases for scoliosis, Green shared that it’s also rewarding seeing positive outcomes of surgeries that she’s played a role assisting in.

Calvert said although STs are responsible for multiple things within the operating room (OR), probably the most important is anticipating the needs of surgeons and assisting them during cases so that they go smoothly.

The roots of National Surgical Technologists Week go back to 1984 when the Association of Surgical Technologists (AST) Board of Directors dedicated the third week in September to recognizing surgical techs and the profession. Since then, National Surgical Technologists Week has been celebrated annually in September.

According to AST, more than 100,000 surgical technologists nationwide are “an integral part of surgical teams. Surgical technologists are entrusted with the lives and well-being of patients and provide a critical service during surgical procedures. They are responsible for the application of sterile and aseptic technique in the operating room, ensuring that equipment functions properly and facilitating safe and effective [care] during invasive surgical procedures. Surgical technologists strive to prevent life-threatening surgical site infections and maximize patient safety. The surgical technologist’s motto ‘Aeger Primo, the patient first’ reflects total commitment to patient safety and advocacy.”

At Walter Reed, a posterboard in the main OR states “Surgical Technologists make a difference in the operating room.” The posterboard also displays notes from staff celebrating and saluting surgical techs. A few of the notes state: “Thank you for all you do. This place would not be the same without you. Keep up the good work”; “OR Techs, You’re simple the best. Better than all the rest”; and “You are the best at your job, and [we] would not be able to do what [we] do without you. Surg Tech Strong!!”