Walter Reed celebrates Surgical Technologists: Professionals Behind the Scenes Ensuring Quality Care, Patient Safety

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Caitlyn Green (left) and Corpsman Lucinda Calvert are just two of the surgical technologists at Walter Reed who are the behind-the-scene unsung heroes at Walter Reed who are celebrated during Surgical Technologists Week and year-round.

Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023