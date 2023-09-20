Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Caitlyn Green (left) and Corpsman Lucinda Calvert are just two of the surgical technologists at Walter Reed who are the behind-the-scene unsung heroes at Walter Reed who are celebrated during Surgical Technologists Week and year-round.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 14:51
|Photo ID:
|8041039
|VIRIN:
|230925-D-AB123-1000
|Resolution:
|2709x2574
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed celebrates Surgical Technologists: Professionals Behind the Scenes Ensuring Quality Care, Patient Safety, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed celebrates Surgical Technologists: Professionals Behind the Scenes Ensuring Quality Care, Patient Safety
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT