    Walter Reed celebrates Surgical Technologists: Professionals Behind the Scenes Ensuring Quality Care, Patient Safety

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Caitlyn Green (left) and Corpsman Lucinda Calvert are just two of the surgical technologists at Walter Reed who are the behind-the-scene unsung heroes at Walter Reed who are celebrated during Surgical Technologists Week and year-round.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 14:51
    Walter Reed
    unsung heroes
    surgical technologists
    National Surgical Technologists Week

