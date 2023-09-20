U.S Navy P-8A Poseidon Conducts Flyover for the Green Bay Packers

Courtesy Photo | (Sep 24, 2023) A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircrew assigned to the “Red Lancers” of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Sep 24, 2023) A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircrew assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron TEN (VP-10) performed a flyover prior to kick-off between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Pictured Left to Right Lt.j.g. Kirk Gregg, Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class Dustin Funk, Cmdr. Luke Huston, Naval Aircrewman Operator Second Class Ashley Antie, Lt. William Christy, Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Clauser, Lt. Cmdr. James Wheeland) see less | View Image Page

The flyover for any sporting event preceded by the National Anthem highlights the excellence and professionalism our U.S Armed Forces must demonstrate every day. The P-8A Poseidon is a Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft specializing in Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, ISR, as well as Search and Rescue operations. The P-8A is forward deployed around the world 24/7 and seldom has the opportunity to perform in the public eye. Occasions such as these provide valuable training for the proficiency of our aircrews, the logistical coordination required, and the opportunity to inspire the next generation of Naval Aviators.



The P-8A crewed by the VP-10 “Red Lancers” soared over the legendary Lambeau field Sunday afternoon prior to the Green Bay Packers defeating the New Orleans Saints. For one Naval Aviator it was a dream come true. Menasha, Wisconsin native Cmdr. Luke J. Huston, Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron TEN, piloted the aircraft for this event along with Lt. Cmdr. James Wheeland, and several other aircrew members of VP-10.



The Green Bay Packers and the Town of Green Bay provided a warm welcome for the aircrew and showed great appreciation for the members of the U.S Armed Forces.



The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron has recently returned from a successful six-month rotational deployment to the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility, operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. VP-10 excelled at conducting a multitude of mission sets within the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operation, and the squadron is preparing for another deployment in Spring of 2024.