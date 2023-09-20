Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Navy P-8A Poseidon Conducts Flyover for the Green Bay Packers

    WI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    (Sep 24, 2023) A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircrew assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron TEN (VP-10) performed a flyover prior to kick-off between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Pictured Left to Right Lt.j.g. Kirk Gregg, Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class Dustin Funk, Cmdr. Luke Huston, Naval Aircrewman Operator Second Class Ashley Antie, Lt. William Christy, Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Clauser, Lt. Cmdr. James Wheeland)

