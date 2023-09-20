(Sep 24, 2023) A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircrew assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron TEN (VP-10) performed a flyover prior to kick-off between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Pictured Left to Right Lt.j.g. Kirk Gregg, Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class Dustin Funk, Cmdr. Luke Huston, Naval Aircrewman Operator Second Class Ashley Antie, Lt. William Christy, Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Clauser, Lt. Cmdr. James Wheeland)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 13:20
|Photo ID:
|8040804
|VIRIN:
|230924-N-ZZ999-3129
|Resolution:
|1251x814
|Size:
|307.57 KB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Navy P-8A Poseidon Conducts Flyover for the Green Bay Packers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
