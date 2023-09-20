Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in St. George’s, Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada -- The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), completed its fourth and final stop in St. George’s, Grenada, Sept. 23, 2023, completing the Continuing Promise 2023 (CP23) mission.



The Continuing Promise 2023 team worked collectively with Grenada’s medical personnel, Ministry of Health, and first responders to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. Throughout Continuing Promise 2023, the Burlington brought a medical engagement team to provide direct patient care in community clinics and host nation medical facilities. The team included veterinarians who worked with animals, biomedical technicians, Navy Seabees who conducted small engineering projects, and the U.S. Fleet Forces Navy Band Detachment, who entertained people through school visits and concerts.



During Burlington’s stop in St. George’s, Grenada, medical personnel saw over 1,400 patients. The medical team also participated in subject matter expert exchanges with host nation medical personnel. CP23 conducted a three day workshop for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and shared in Women, Peace and Security initiative events. U.S. Navy Biomedical Equipment Repair team also worked alongside Grenada’s medical personnel to repair over $94.8K worth of medical equipment. The U.S. Fleet Forces Band hosted 26 engagements in Grenada for over 1,200 people. The U.S. Navy Seabee’s worked to refurbish the Florida Government School and participated in other reconstruction projects in Grenada over the course of 10 days.



“The mission stop in Grenada was an incredible journey. Due to the nature of my job, I was able to witness a majority of the events and visit each medical site. Watching medical professionals collaborate so seamlessly was a testament to the unique and extraordinary nature of this mission,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Mashaun Brown, a U.S. Navy X-Ray Technician currently deployed in support of Continuing Promise 2023. “It's been an incredible opportunity to spend time working alongside our partners in each nation, learning from them, and growing together.”



Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT

