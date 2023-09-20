Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in St. George’s, Grenada

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Foy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    20230923-N-AO868-0047 St. George's, Grenada (Sept. 23, 2023) Personnel attached to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), complete their fourth and final stop of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission in St. George’s, Grenada, Sept. 23, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)

    Continuing Promise
    Grenada
    USNS Burlington
    CP23

