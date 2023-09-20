Continuing Promise 2023 Concludes in St. George’s, Grenada

20230923-N-AO868-0047 St. George's, Grenada (Sept. 23, 2023) Personnel attached to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), complete their fourth and final stop of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission in St. George’s, Grenada, Sept. 23, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Foy)
