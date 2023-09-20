Carson pursues energy-efficiency upgrades

By Susan C. Galentine and Scott Clark



Directorate of Public Works



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson continues to push energy conservation initiatives, including pursuing the next generation of efficiency upgrades through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), which kicked off on post in February.



The way an ESPC contract works is first a private company identifies energy and water saving projects on an installation, said Sean Bogren, Directorate of Public Works energy manager. The contractor pays for the projects and must guarantee annual utility savings. The contractor is then reimbursed for the project work within 10-15 years through the energy and water cost savings achieved by the installation.



“Pursing ESPC projects is a net positive for Fort Carson because we don’t require direct Army funding to complete, they save energy and they are focused on increasing occupant comfort and enhancing lighting safety in key areas,” said Joe Wyka, DPW director. “Some projects we execute are ‘behind the scenes,’ but this effort upgrades parking lot lights and motor pool heating controls across post which will make an immediate difference for our Fort Carson Soldiers, Families and civilians.”



Work under the current ESPC, which is slated for completion in approximately two years, includes six energy conservation projects in the contract scope of work:





--Installing infrared radiator heater controls for improved climate control in motor pool buildings 1392, 1682, 1692, 1882, 2082, 2392, 2492, 2692, 2792, 2992, 3092, 3192 and 3292. The systems provide heat based on facility occupancy, shut off when doors are open and are programmable allowing for evening setback of temperatures for increased energy savings.



--Upgrading building HVAC controls to using occupancy-based technology in six company operating facilities (buildings 9427, 9437, 9447, 9457, 9467 and 9487) and eight supply and administration facilities (buildings 1957, 1958, 2057, 2058, 2077, 2157, 2158 and 2257).



--Upgrading Operational Readiness and Training Complex barracks buildings 9471, 9472, 9473 and 9474 HVAC controls to occupancy-sensing technology.



--Updating buildings 1550, 2600, 2610, 2620, 2630, 2640, 2650, 9427, 9437, 9447, 9457, 9467 and 9487, and heavy-occupancy Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS) and Camp Red Devil buildings, to high efficiency light emitting diode (LED) bulbs and occupancy-based lighting controls.



--Updating exterior lighting at PCMS, Camp Red Devil and select locations Fort Carson operates at the Colorado Springs Airport to photovoltaic LEDs.



--Updating PCMS railyard lighting to LEDs.



The guaranteed cost savings of the current ESPC over the life of the project is $12 million over 16 years, Bogren said.



Since 2011, Fort Carson accomplished several phases of energy and water projects under its first ESPC. The initial ESPC targeted installing more efficient interior and exterior lighting for more than 200 facilities, improving occupancy controls for heating and cooling systems in around 100 facilities and replacing thousands of older toilets, urinals, faucets and shower heads with water-conserving fixtures.



Other significant projects under the initial ESPC included upgrading the post’s use of reclaimed water for irrigating large turf areas in 2014 and, in 2018, installing a pilot battery energy storage system designed to “shave” peak electricity costs during high-demand air conditioning season during the summer.



The cost savings from the first ESCPC continue to be verified through annual review of project results.



For more information about energy savings initiatives or suggestions, call the DPW energy manager, Sean Bogren at 719-726-8824 or email sean.t.bogren.civ@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 15:17 Story ID: 454109 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carson pursues energy-efficiency upgrades, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.